Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,111 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Creative Planning raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,985 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 104,025 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PE opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $3,636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PE. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

