Private Advisor Group LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

