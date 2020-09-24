Reviewing Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) & Blackline (NASDAQ:BL)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Nutanix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Blackline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nutanix has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackline has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and Blackline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -66.75% -1,175,319.00% -44.61% Blackline -12.34% -1.51% -0.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutanix and Blackline’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.31 billion 3.18 -$872.88 million ($4.19) -5.11 Blackline $288.98 million 16.65 -$30.70 million ($0.25) -338.24

Blackline has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix. Blackline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutanix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nutanix and Blackline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 1 8 9 0 2.44 Blackline 0 3 5 0 2.63

Nutanix currently has a consensus target price of $31.40, indicating a potential upside of 46.80%. Blackline has a consensus target price of $78.88, indicating a potential downside of 6.72%. Given Nutanix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Blackline.

Summary

Blackline beats Nutanix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics. The company offers Acropolis, an open platform comprising hyperconvergence, native virtualization, enterprise storage, virtual networking, and platform services; and Prism, an end-to-end consumer-grade management plane providing management and analytics across its software products and services. It also provides Nutanix Calm that offers native application orchestration, automation, and lifecycle management to its enterprise cloud platform. In addition, the company offers Beam, a multi-cloud optimization service; and Frame, a desktop-as-a-service. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities. The company's platform consists of nine core cloud-based products, including Transaction Matching, Account Reconciliations, Consolidation Integrity Manager, Daily Reconciliations, Journal Entry, Variance Analysis, Task Management, Compliance, and Insights. Its solutions include balance sheet integrity, close process management, accounting process automation, finance transformation, intercompany hub, and smart close. The company designs its products to complement enterprise resource planning and other financial systems, including NetSuite, Oracle, SAP, and Workday; and financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. It has strategic alliances with technology vendors, such as SAP and NetSuite; professional services firms, including Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and KPMG; and business process outsourcers, such as Cognizant, Genpact, and IBM. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises and mid-market companies across various industries. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

