Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 620.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 87,119 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,629,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% during the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after acquiring an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after acquiring an additional 767,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,850,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,468 shares of company stock worth $4,366,303 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.30. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $91.82.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.77.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

