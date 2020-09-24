Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 55,800 Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 259.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

NYSE TMHC opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.