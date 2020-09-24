Sei Investments Co. Buys 23,793 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 766.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 3,083,332 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,160,000 after buying an additional 2,744,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 958.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,937,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after buying an additional 2,659,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 7,918.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,170,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after buying an additional 2,143,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

PE stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. Parsley Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $3,438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200. Corporate insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

PE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.