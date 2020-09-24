Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPD news, insider Ronald E. Garrow sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $324,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Hill sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $53,864.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,112.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,783,483 shares of company stock valued at $337,407,528 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $33.74 on Thursday. PPD has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $35.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

