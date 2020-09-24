Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,622 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,139,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 325,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after buying an additional 164,390 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,678,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $2,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $70,920.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

