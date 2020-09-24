Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 27.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,425,000 after acquiring an additional 625,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 285.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $181,541,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 321.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $88.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -160.20 and a beta of 0.85. Fastly Inc has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $117.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $1,890,247.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,887,518.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $322,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,247,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,742,778 shares of company stock worth $145,143,198. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly Inc provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

