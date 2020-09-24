PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Insider Sells $324,140.00 in Stock

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) insider Ronald E. Garrow sold 9,500 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $324,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $324,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.43. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.53 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPD will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

PPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPD by 684.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,214,000 after acquiring an additional 527,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPD by 231.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 794,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 554,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

