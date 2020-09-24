Man Group plc Cuts Stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Retrophin were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 14,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000.

Get Retrophin alerts:

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at $417,773.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,425 shares of company stock worth $317,174. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTRX opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.23. Retrophin Inc has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retrophin Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.