Comparing Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) & AAP (NASDAQ:AAPJ)

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) and AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and AAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies -2,018.99% -81.49% -47.51% AAP N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Akoustis Technologies and AAP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.84%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Akoustis Technologies is more favorable than AAP.

Volatility & Risk

Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAP has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and AAP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies $1.79 million 171.21 -$36.14 million ($0.86) -9.31 AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AAP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akoustis Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AAP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies beats AAP on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and Wi-Fi premise equipment. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

AAP Company Profile

AAP, Inc. provides power, comfort, and control systems for motor coaches, trucks, specialty vehicles, trailers, and other applications worldwide. The company offers air conditioning/heating systems, HVAC accessories, inverters and battery chargers, air purifiers, sound attenuating foams, refrigerators/freezers, icemakers, coolers, automatic computerized voltage disconnect systems, DC electrical systems, electrical start assist devices, and power transfer switches. It serves communication, medical, fire, rescue, race car transporter, recreational vehicle, trucking, and luxury motor coach and special purpose vehicle industries. The company offers its products under the AAP Inc., Dometic, and Vitrifrigo America brands. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc. and changed its name to AAP, Inc. in September 2011. AAP, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Milford, Virginia.

