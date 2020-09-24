Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 150,427 Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 150,427 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $24,372,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,656,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5,727.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,533,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,902 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 143.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,528,891 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $8,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

ISBC stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. Investors Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISBC. BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.