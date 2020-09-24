Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $76,000 in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3,076.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 788.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 104.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth about $87,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $243,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $212,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,673 shares of company stock valued at $6,063,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

