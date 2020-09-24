5,900 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2,660.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 232,161 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 511,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 159,771 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMSI. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

In other news, Director David Floyd bought 1,159 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $40.13 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.67 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

