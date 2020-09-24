Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 8,821 Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,418 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,277,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $392,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,662.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

