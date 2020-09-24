Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,558 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AlarmCom by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at $15,705,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,393 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $90,572.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,940.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,918 shares of company stock valued at $10,751,443 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.00. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $74.66.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

