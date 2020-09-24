Jane Street Group LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of XPEL worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL opened at $24.03 on Thursday. XPEL has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $663.54 million, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 2.07.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Equities analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,622,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,814,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,819,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,026 shares of company stock worth $2,765,963. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

