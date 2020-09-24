Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Shares Gap Down to $50.77

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.77, but opened at $47.14. Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 9 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $245.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

