Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 527 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Steven Madden were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,810,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after buying an additional 1,750,260 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,823,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,101,000 after buying an additional 1,423,634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,977,000 after buying an additional 1,302,627 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3,043.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,466,000 after buying an additional 1,144,763 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 355,888 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.48 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

