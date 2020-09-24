Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

