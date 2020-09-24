Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $93,000 Position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sleep Number by 30.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Sleep Number by 60.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $599,775.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 43,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,081 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Number stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. Sleep Number Corp has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNBR shares. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

