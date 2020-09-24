Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 49.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

Northern Trust stock opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

