5,037 Shares in DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. DRDGOLD Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $767.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

