Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the second quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Shares of MSG opened at $147.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.05 and a beta of 0.87. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52 week low of $182.47 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.