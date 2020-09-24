Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,812 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMFG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

