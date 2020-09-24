Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $245,000 Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 10,636.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 82.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 106.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

