Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 474 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Man Group plc increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 494.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,049,000 after purchasing an additional 443,833 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNR opened at $164.73 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.23 and its 200 day moving average is $167.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.43.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

