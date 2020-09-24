Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,453,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,489,000 after acquiring an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,457,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,321,000 after acquiring an additional 606,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in New York Times by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,287,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,901 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in New York Times by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,596,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. New York Times Co has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.83.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other New York Times news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $540,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,445.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $2,551,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,033 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

