Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 63.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,260 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.68.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $38.28 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.