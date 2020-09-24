Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 29,659 Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,659 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Meritor were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritor by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Meritor by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTOR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Meritor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,494,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $6,407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,133,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,640 shares of company stock worth $10,538,594 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

