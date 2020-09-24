Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,496,000 after acquiring an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 860,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 438,230 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,820,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 219,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2,070.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 193,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 184,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Corp has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.