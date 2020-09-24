Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.40 Million Stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2,395.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of DORM opened at $82.96 on Thursday. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $88.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

