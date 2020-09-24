Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Crane worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 136,879 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Crane by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 77,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 486,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after buying an additional 281,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

Shares of CR stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.48. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

