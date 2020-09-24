Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 279.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,278 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 65,504 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.88. Tenable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,663,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,818,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 127,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $3,983,287.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,805,786 shares of company stock valued at $185,863,556. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

