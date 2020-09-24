California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.58 Million Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Stamps.com worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Stamps.com by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 3,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $102,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Carberry sold 121,006 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $29,765,055.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,667.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $528,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,583 shares of company stock worth $71,545,045 over the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $230.23 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $325.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.64 and its 200-day moving average is $191.38.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

