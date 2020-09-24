California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 18,662 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of nVent Electric worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVT. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

