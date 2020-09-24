California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 910 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 54.1% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter worth $298,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fox Factory by 222.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 41,901 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Fox Factory by 59.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

FOXF stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $118,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.