Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 12,801 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,633,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,169,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,419,000 after purchasing an additional 367,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after purchasing an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 412,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,180,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 67,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.13 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upgraded Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, Director Steven A. Cosse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $166,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,335.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.