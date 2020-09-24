Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stepan were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stepan during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Stepan by 1,612.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Stepan during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In related news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $196,220.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,114.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $48,513.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,407.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,594. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCL opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50. Stepan has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $118.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

