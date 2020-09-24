Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,783 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Silgan worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,064.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4,669.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter worth $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Silgan by 16.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter worth $190,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

