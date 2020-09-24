California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Saia by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Saia by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $120.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Saia Inc has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $142.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

