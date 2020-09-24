California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,372 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 27.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 663,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $351,808.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,776,163.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $129,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,181. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

VRNT stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

