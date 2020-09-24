Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after buying an additional 72,242 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on IOSP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

IOSP stock opened at $63.58 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.49). Innospec had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $244.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $642,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,741,822.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.