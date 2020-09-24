Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 13,847 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,847 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

OPI stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. Equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

OPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

