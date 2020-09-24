Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 3,035 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of MasTec by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

MTZ stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

