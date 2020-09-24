Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 32,018 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,018 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.19% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,164,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 825,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 106,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ILPT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

