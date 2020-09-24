Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period.

In other news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $199.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $214.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHCG. UBS Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

