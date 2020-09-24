Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,378,945 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 213,947 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.9% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Microsoft worth $1,699,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $200.59 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,518.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

