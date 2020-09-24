Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,754 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 105.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 40.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 257.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $200.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,518.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

